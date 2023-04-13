Head-To-Head Comparison: Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) vs. Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) and Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kesko Oyj and Village Super Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A Village Super Market 1.55% 10.87% 4.38%

Dividends

Kesko Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kesko Oyj pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Village Super Market pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Village Super Market is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

42.1% of Village Super Market shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.7% of Village Super Market shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kesko Oyj and Village Super Market’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.81 13.51 Village Super Market $2.06 billion 0.15 $26.83 million $2.26 9.60

Village Super Market has higher revenue and earnings than Kesko Oyj. Village Super Market is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kesko Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kesko Oyj and Village Super Market, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kesko Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50 Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Village Super Market beats Kesko Oyj on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods. The Building and Technical Trade segment focuses on the chains concepts, marketing, purchasing, logistics services, and store site network. The Car Trade segment includes business operations of K-Auto, K-Caara; and AutoCarrera; and importing and marketing of Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Porsche passenger cars, and Volkswagen and MAN commercial vehicles. The Common functions segment refers to the s group support functions. The company was founded on October 14, 1940 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

