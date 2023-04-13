Head to Head Comparison: Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO)

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Mercury Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Tingo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mercury Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury Systems and Tingo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury Systems -0.42% 4.71% 3.12% Tingo Group -32.23% -16.05% -8.70%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Mercury Systems has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingo Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mercury Systems and Tingo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury Systems 0 3 3 0 2.50 Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercury Systems presently has a consensus target price of $58.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.54%. Given Mercury Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mercury Systems is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercury Systems and Tingo Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury Systems $988.20 million 3.04 $11.27 million ($0.08) -645.88 Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.33 -$47.07 million N/A N/A

Mercury Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Summary

Mercury Systems beats Tingo Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc. is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly. The Modules and Sub-Assemblies category includes combinations of multiple functional technology elements and components that work together to perform multiple functions but are resident on or within a single board or housing. The Integrated Subsystems category covers multiple modules and sub-assemblies combined with a backplane or similar functional element and software to enable a solution. The company was founded on July 14, 1981, and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Tingo Group

(Get Rating)

Tingo Group, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities. It is also involved in the growing telematics and commercial mobile resource management market, with a focus on designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions. The company was founded on January 31, 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, NJ.

