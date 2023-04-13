Head to Head Contrast: Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) & Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) and Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Ponce Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ponce Financial Group $89.17 million 2.12 -$30.00 million ($1.32) -5.77

Peoples-Sidney Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ponce Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Peoples-Sidney Financial and Ponce Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Ponce Financial Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ponce Financial Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Ponce Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ponce Financial Group is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Ponce Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A Ponce Financial Group -33.64% -5.57% -0.78%

Volatility & Risk

Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ponce Financial Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ponce Financial Group beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

