Head-To-Head Review: Paysafe (PSFE) vs. The Competition

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) is one of 188 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Paysafe to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Paysafe has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paysafe’s rivals have a beta of 1.05, meaning that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paysafe and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe $1.50 billion -$1.86 billion -0.52 Paysafe Competitors $4.00 billion $50.55 million -22.13

Analyst Ratings

Paysafe’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Paysafe. Paysafe is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paysafe and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 1 3 2 0 2.17 Paysafe Competitors 772 4711 10076 252 2.62

Paysafe currently has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 156.98%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.62%. Given Paysafe’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Paysafe is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Paysafe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paysafe and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe -122.68% 12.91% 2.14% Paysafe Competitors -38.50% -144.96% -3.39%

Summary

Paysafe rivals beat Paysafe on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Paysafe

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The company also offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands; and pay-by-bank solution under the Rapid Transfer brand. In addition, it provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. Further, it offers integrated and ecommerce solutions for online merchants and software-integrated merchants within integrated payment capabilities; online toolkit that allows merchants and integrated software vendor to build and scale their online commerce presence; and turn-key payments gateway solution that offers critical connectivity between merchant online sites and payment acceptance and transaction processing providers. Additionally, the company manages and provides various connections to card processing networks, acquiring banks, and transaction processors; and offers gateway connectivity,? shopping cart, tokenization and encryption, fraud and risk management, and support to payment alternatives, as well as provides integrations into eCommerce platforms and multiple alternative payment methods. Paysafe Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.