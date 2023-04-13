Head-To-Head Survey: Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) vs. Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) and Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Tarena International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $3.87 million 8.41 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Tarena International $357.84 million 0.10 $12.11 million $0.80 4.13

Tarena International has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tarena International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Tarena International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Tarena International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Tarena International 3.43% -5.55% 5.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Tarena International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tarena International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tarena International has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Tarena International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tarena International is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Summary

Tarena International beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules. The Kid Training segment provides K-12 education programs. The company was founded by Shao Yun Han in September 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

