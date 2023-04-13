HighTower Trust Company N.A. Acquires 405 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

