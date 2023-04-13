Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $3.46 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
Visa Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $227.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.72. The company has a market cap of $428.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.
Visa Profile
Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).
Read More
