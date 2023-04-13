Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $3.46 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $227.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.72. The company has a market cap of $428.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

