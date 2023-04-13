Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.2% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 111.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

