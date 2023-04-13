Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Position Cut by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 131.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HMC opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

