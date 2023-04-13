Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $193.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.69.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

