Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRZN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

HRZN opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $326.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 26.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.