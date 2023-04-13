Hour Loop (HOUR) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hour Loop to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hour Loop and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -47.88 Hour Loop Competitors $16.21 billion -$174.51 million -12.17

Profitability

Hour Loop’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Hour Loop and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -20.18% -6.49% Hour Loop Competitors -15.07% -49.08% -10.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hour Loop and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 189 1156 3486 49 2.70

Hour Loop presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.44%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 30.40%. Given Hour Loop’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hour Loop competitors beat Hour Loop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

