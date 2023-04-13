Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,461,000 after acquiring an additional 265,432 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,786,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,787 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.40.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of MRK stock opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
