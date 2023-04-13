ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target Cut to $7.50

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

ICL Group Trading Down 2.4 %

ICL stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 325,000.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

