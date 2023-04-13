IFG Advisory LLC Buys 652 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.58 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.27. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

