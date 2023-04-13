IFG Advisory LLC Buys 6,884 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Acas LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,800,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Down 0.3 %

BUFF opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

