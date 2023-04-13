IFG Advisory LLC Buys 746 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $115.12.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 76.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

