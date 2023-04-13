IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSN opened at $61.58 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.