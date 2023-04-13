IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GVAL. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,036,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,150,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000.

Cambria Global Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GVAL stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36.

Cambria Global Value ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

