IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $227.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.