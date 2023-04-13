IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 89.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 108.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $114,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $37.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

