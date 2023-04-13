IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $162.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.50. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

