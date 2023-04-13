IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $71,442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $52,411,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after purchasing an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $287.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

