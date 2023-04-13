IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average of $84.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.