IFG Advisory LLC Sells 77 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Cummins by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Cummins by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $232.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.31 and a 200-day moving average of $239.22. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.