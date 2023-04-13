ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) vs. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Head to Head Analysis

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImmunityBio and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $240,000.00 2,778.48 -$416.57 million N/A N/A BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.85 million ($4.04) -0.44

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunityBio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -173,569.58% N/A -117.23% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A -230.46% -35.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares ImmunityBio and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.9% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ImmunityBio and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

ImmunityBio currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. Given ImmunityBio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

ImmunityBio beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza. The company was founded by Ronald Babecoff and Rami Epstein on July 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

