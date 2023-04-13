Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 956.26% and a negative net margin of 1,711.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.