InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.70 million-$105.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.25 million. InMode also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-0.51 EPS.

InMode Trading Up 5.1 %

InMode stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.07. InMode has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 38.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

