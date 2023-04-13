Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Inogen from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair cut Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $32.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Inogen had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Inogen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

