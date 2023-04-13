Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Inogen from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair cut Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Inogen Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:INGN opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $32.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of Inogen
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Inogen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inogen (INGN)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.