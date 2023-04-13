Insider Buying: NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) Insider Purchases 1,800,000 Shares of Stock

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1 – Get Rating) insider Peter Cook purchased 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$901,800.00 ($597,218.54).

NICO Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.94 and a current ratio of 9.77.

Get NICO Resources alerts:

NICO Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

NICO Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Australia. It owns a 100% interest in the Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt project and Claude Hills project located in Western Australia. NICO Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for NICO Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICO Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.