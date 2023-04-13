Insider Buying: NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) Insider Purchases 1,800,000 Shares of Stock

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1 – Get Rating) insider Peter Cook purchased 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$901,800.00 ($597,218.54).
NICO Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.94 and a current ratio of 9.77.
NICO Resources Company Profile
