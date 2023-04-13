Insider Buying: Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) Major Shareholder Acquires 333,333 Shares of Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stephen Choi purchased 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,103,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,771. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nogin Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ NOGN opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. Nogin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $230.20.

Get Nogin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nogin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nogin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nogin in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nogin during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nogin during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nogin during the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nogin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nogin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.