Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells 11,070 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $498,703.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at $642,322.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,208,865.28.
  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $340,356.00.
  • On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $172,720.00.
  • On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06.
  • On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $5,572.20.

Intapp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of INTA stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

