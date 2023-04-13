Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells 11,070 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $498,703.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at $642,322.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,208,865.28.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $172,720.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $5,572.20.

Intapp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of INTA stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

