Insider Selling: United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Sells 18,826 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $416,995.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,825 shares in the company, valued at $416,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
United States Cellular Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE USM opened at $22.53 on Thursday. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.72%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Cellular
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.
United States Cellular Company Profile
United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
