Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $123.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.