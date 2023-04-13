International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 9,547.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,762 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

