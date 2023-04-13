International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.05 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

