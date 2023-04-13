International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 252,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after buying an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $3,501,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $81.11 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.57.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

