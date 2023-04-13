International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Reduced by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,936,000 after acquiring an additional 846,158 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,618,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $92.55 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

