iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Nova R Wealth Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $451.97. The company has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

