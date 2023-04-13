iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $409.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $451.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

