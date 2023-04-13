iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.12 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

