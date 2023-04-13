iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,776 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after buying an additional 916,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,889,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,190,000 after purchasing an additional 686,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $24,210,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $49.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

