iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Decreased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $105.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

