James Investment Research Inc. Buys New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $124.02 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $132.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

