James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $226.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

