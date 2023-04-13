James Investment Research Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 858 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 32.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,560. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 536.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

BOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.