James Investment Research Inc. Purchases New Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 52.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,660,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,686,000 after buying an additional 574,239 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 395.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 454,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:PENN opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.21. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
