Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.02 million.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

