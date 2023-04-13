Jefferies Financial Group Cuts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $69.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.45.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $62.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

