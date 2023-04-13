Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACGL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after buying an additional 1,967,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $64,705,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

